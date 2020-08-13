What it would take for Walmart to catch Amazon in e-commerce

When it comes to brick-and-mortar retail, Walmart is king. It's the largest private sector employer in the U.S. and 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of one of its more than 4,700 U.S. stores.

In e-commerce, however, Amazon is the behemoth, with a vastly bigger inventory, millions of third-party sellers and 38.7% of market share compared with Walmart's 5.3%.

As the coronavirus pandemic pushes more shoppers online, Walmart is now taking big steps to catch Amazon in e-commerce, from partnering with Instacart to preparing to launch a membership service called Walmart+ as a competitor to Amazon Prime.

Watch the video for a detailed look at all the ways Walmart is trying to catch Amazon in the world of online shopping.