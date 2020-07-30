Walmart cuts hundreds of corporate roles, report says

A man walks past a Walmart store in Washington, DC on July 15, 2020. - Walmart will require shoppers to wear face masks starting next week, the US retail giant announced on July 15, joining an increasing number of businesses in mandating the protection amid the latest spike in coronavirus cases.

Walmart has cut hundreds of corporate positions, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The big-box retailer has laid off workers in store planning, logistics and real estate units, according to the report that cites people familiar with the matter.

Other retailers have also eliminated corporate positions in recent months, as the pandemic and recession heightens financial pressures. Macy's, Nike and L Brands, which owns Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, have all announced plans to reduce headcount.

However, Walmart has faced a different set of circumstances during the pandemic. As an essential retailer, it's been able to keep stores open. Its sales have shot up as Americans buy more groceries and household essentials as they spend more time at home.

During the pandemic, the big-box retailer has hired more than 400,000 employees for stores and fulfillment centers to help stock shelves and keep up with demand.

Walmart has been contacted for comment.

The company's stock is trading down about 1% on Thursday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.