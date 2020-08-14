'There's going to be a lot of angry people.' Despite Trump tweets, Americans still face weeks before more stimulus money arrives

President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Aug. 3. Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is "ready to send" more coronavirus stimulus money. But it remains unclear if that is enough to move stalled Congressional negotiations forward so that Americans can see more money in their pockets. On Friday, Trump posted several tweets with one key message: "Democrats are holding this up!" In the tweets, he addressed direct payments to families, which would amount to $3,400 for a family of four; additional Paycheck Protection Program funds to small businesses affected by the shutdown; money for state and local governments, so that they can save jobs of firefighters, police officers, first responders and teachers; funding for states to open schools safely; and payments for rental assistance. It is not clear if the president's tweets will be enough to dislodge the political stalemate, which could last until September now that Congress is not in session and both parties are set to hold their national conventions in the coming weeks. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle seem to be in agreement on the additional stimulus checks and small business funding. Money for state and local governments has been a sticking point in negotiations between the parties. Democrats want to fund state and local governments, while some Republican lawmakers have dug in their heels on providing the money.

Democrats are willing to spend more than $3 trillion on a new bill, while Republicans have said they want to keep the total cost down to about $1 trillion. "On the back of the envelope, that's at least $1 trillion right there," Bill Hoagland, senior vice president at the Bipartisan Policy Center, said of the priorities Trump mentioned in his tweets. Trump needs Congress to authorize the aid spending, Hoagland said. The executive orders he signed last weekend including extended unemployment insurance was possible because they were categorized as disaster rather than regular payments. Key details, including who will get those unemployment benefits and when, are still unknown. Millions of Americans will also have to wait for second stimulus checks, which both sides of the aisle have indicated they want, but would need to pass legislation in order to put in motion. The second round of payments would likely be similar to the first checks, which were $1,200 per individual or $2,400 per married couple, plus $500 for eligible dependents. Some changes have been proposed, including raising the dependent pay to $1,000 or $1,200 per person, raising the cap on the dependent eligibility age, and making it so that Americans who filed jointly with non-citizen spouses (those without Social Security numbers) would still get the money.