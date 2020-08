A General Motors Co. Chevrolet Volt electric vehicle on display at the Seoul Motor Show in Goyang, South Korea, on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Deutsche Bank thinks GM is missing out on the electric vehicle stock market hype.

The Wall Street firm — which has a buy rating and $33 per share price target on General Motors — said in order to unlock value in the budding industry, like Tesla and Nikola, General Motors should break-off its electric vehicle business into its own publicly traded company.