Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' was 'by far the toughest' film release for producer of 'Pulp Fiction'

Russell Crowe stars in "Unhinged." Solstice Studios

Actors covet those times when they stand alone on a stage, sharing their craft with a captive audience. Films debuting in movie theaters rarely get an opportunity for a solo. Typically, one or two new movies vie for an audience's attention along with holdover films from previous weeks. As the coronavirus continued to spread in the U.S., extending the length of time movie theaters were shuttered, veteran film producer Mark Gill saw an opening to have Russell Crowe's upcoming feature "Unhinged" seize this once-in-a-lifetime shot. "If we were going to wait for every last theater in America to be open, it wouldn't be until next summer," said Gill, who has more than 30 years of experience in the film industry. The decision meant the film would have to wait in limbo while big budget features like "Tenet" and "Mulan" dictated the official reopening of major theater chains. But, it also meant the film would be able to slip into theaters ahead of these big pictures, avoiding steep competition and snag the attention of audiences desperate for fresh content.

Hurdles along the way

"Unhinged," which cost a little over $30 million to make, will enter theaters Aug. 21, just as popcorn machines start to warm up again and help convince audiences that it's safe to return to the movies. Of course, this strategy has not been without its pitfalls. Gill said the film's upcoming release "has been by far the toughest" in terms of marketing and distribution. And that statement comes from a man who was once the production chief at Warner Bros. Independent and Miramax, and has a stack of credits that include "Pulp Fiction," "The English Patient," "Good Will Hunting" and "Shakespeare in Love." In 2018, Gill co-founded Solstice Studios with a handful of other industry stalwarts and acts as CEO and president of the company. Its ultimate goal is to produce between three and five movies per year for a global audience, focusing on films in the action, thriller and action-comedy genres, which translate easily to audiences outside the U.S. Budgets are expected to fall in the low-to-mid-tier range of $30 million to $80 million. "Unhinged" will be the first feature it releases. Ben Affleck is attached to another thriller film it is working on, called "Hypnotic," that was supposed to begin filming in April. Solstice was in post-production on "Unhinged" when the coronavirus outbreak caused the studio's offices to shutter in mid-March. The film follows a young woman and her son as they are harassed and chased by a man (Crowe) following a road rage incident. "I came back to Virginia, where I had a composer that was in Spain, sound and editorial in LA and visual effects in Vancouver and two actors in Australia that we were still doing work," director Derrick Borte said. Borte created his own command center and screening room in his home to keep tabs on all the elements of post-production. "I don't know if I'd want to do it again, unless I'm forced to," he said. "But at the same time, it was great to know that it's possible."

Bringing 'Unhinged' to theaters