Starboard Value's Jeffrey Smith cuts EBay stake, bets big on software

Jeffrey Smith, CEO of Starboard Value LP and Chairman of Papa John's International Inc.

Activist hedge fund Starboard Value slashed its stake in eBay by more than 70% in the second quarter after pushing the online auction platform to sell its noncore business, a regulatory filing showed on Friday. The hedge fund also revealed a few big bets on software companies.

Starboard Value manages about $5.5 billion in assets as of 2019. Manager Jeffrey Smith spun the New York-based hedge fund out of investment firm Ramius in 2011. Here's a breakdown of the hedge fund's latest moves.