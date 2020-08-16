Virus relief delay puts Crossmark's Victoria Fernandez on alert, warns it could a spark painful economic setback

A top market watcher warns the economic recovery may be on the verge of a setback.

Crossmark Global Investments' Victoria Fernandez blames the coronavirus relief delay on Capitol Hill.

She's concerned it'll push families who are depending on additional unemployment insurance and support to tighten their purse strings even more.

"That consumption number is going to slow down," the firm's chief market strategist told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday.

Senate lawmakers left for recess last Thursday without passing a stimulus package, and they don't return until after Labor Day.

To help Americans cope with the impasse on the Hill, President Donald Trump signed several executive orders on August 8 to extend key relief programs. But the move faces legal questions because Congress controls federal funding.

"It makes it a little bit more vulnerable for the sheer fact that priced into the market at this point is another stimulus package," said Fernandez. "Everyone, including myself, anticipated that we would see a package come to fruition prior to the Senate leaving for recess."

Fernandez contends the stalemate is the major reason preventing the S&P 500 from hitting all-time highs. On Friday, the index closed 0.6% from a record.

"We keep bumping up against that 3,386 level," she noted. "If we don't get a package that comes through, a stimulus package, then I think we can expect to see a kind of mid to high single digit [percent] pullback."

Fernandez, who oversees $4.9 billion in assets under management, has been in the cautious camp. In early June, she warned weak consumer spending overtaking the virus was the biggest market risk.