Asian ports tighten sea crew changes, testing as coronavirus cases reemerge

Several major seaports in Asia have tightened crew change restrictions and stepped up screening of seamen in recent weeks as the coronavirus staged a global resurgence.

The developments came amid renewed concerns about spiking coronavirus cases in parts of the world that were previously thought to have kept the outbreak under control.

Last week in Singapore, 15 Filipino crew members onboard a vessel tested positive for the coronavirus, said the city-state's Maritime and Port Authority. The vessel was in Singapore for repairs and refuel. The crew members did not disembark.

Chinese ports have ramped screening of crew members on vessels arriving at ports after several cases of coronavirus cases in seafarers, trade journal Platts reported on July 29.

The infections in seafarers have complicated crew changes — a humanitarian crisis with tens of thousands of exhausted seafarers trapped at sea.

Many are marooned because of border closures and immigration restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic. There are about 1.2 million seafarers globally who are involved in international trade routes.

To prevent cases from spreading to the community, the ports of Singapore and Hong Kong have issued new measures.

On July 24, Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority issued a set of best practices in the light of a resurgence of coronavirus cases. They include isolation periods for onboarding and offboarding crews, as well as virus tests.

Also in July, the Hong Kong government suspended crew changes with no cargo operation after the Chinese special administrative territory recorded a surge in cases. Quarantine exemptions prior to the suspension were blamed for the swell in cases.