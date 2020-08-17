Jared Kushner says some people 'play politics with the pandemic' but not Trump

Jared Kushner, senior advisor to President Trump, listens to the president during a listening session with cybersecurity experts in the Roosevelt Room the White House in Washington on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

White House senior advisor and the U.S. president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has defended the Trump administration's strategy to combat the coronavirus pandemic, saying others have tried to use the crisis to "play politics" — but not President Donald Trump.

"Some people have chosen to play politics with the pandemic, President Trump has opted not to politicize it and he's done everything possible to try to figure how to help people get whatever care they need," Kushner told CNBC in an exclusive interview on Friday.

"This is a global pandemic, it came from China into our country. It's ravaged many countries throughout the world and I think President Trump has dealt with it in a very responsible way," he added.

In February, when there were just three cases of Covid-19 in the U.S., Trump accused the Democrats of politicizing the virus and using it as a "new hoax" to damage his reputation.

Since then, the coronavirus has infected more than 21.5 million people worldwide and killed at least 773,000 people, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. is the worst-hit nation and accounts for about 25% of the global cases reported so far.

Asked by CNBC's Hadley Gamble whether it had been a mistake for the U.S. not to have a national program to fight the virus, Kushner said the government oversaw the procurement, production and distribution of resources needed during the pandemic, such as masks and ventilators.

"With regards to a national strategy, the job of the federal government was to get the resources that the country needed," he said.

"You heard all these hysterical reports about doctors on the front lines not being able to get masks, not having enough ventilators, you had governors requesting a lot more ventilators than they needed, and again, every patient in America that needed a ventilator got a ventilator, President Trump distributed them properly," Kushner told CNBC's Hadley Gamble.