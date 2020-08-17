Southeast Asia faces more severe effects of climate change than the rest of the world, McKinsey says

Southeast Asia potentially will face more severe consequences of climate change than other parts of the world, according to the business and economic research arm of consulting firm McKinsey.

Climate change is a critical challenge that Southeast Asia must confront as the region seeks to expand its economy and remain a key engine of growth for the world, McKinsey Global Institute said in a report.

Asia as a region faces hazards including flooding, drought, severe typhoons as well as conditions of rising heat and humidity.

The coronavirus pandemic is "highlighting the importance of risk and resilience to lives and livelihoods, and as the world focuses on recovery, it is important to not lose sight of the role that climate plays," Jonathan Woetzel, a director at McKinsey Global Institute who is leading the research, said in a statement.

"Asia faces climate hazards with potentially severe socioeconomic impacts, and thus has a keen interest in playing a front-line role in addressing the challenges," Woetzel said.

In addition to the impact on Southeast Asia, the research also outlines the potential impact of extreme weather on countries like Bangladesh, India and Pakistan — a region they termed "Frontier Asia."

"We estimate that by 2050, between 500 million and 700 million people in Frontier Asia could live in regions that have an annual probability of a lethal heat wave of about 20 percent," said the report.

Coastal flooding made worse by rising sea levels is a severe risk around the world and reports have estimated trillions of dollars could be on the line from damaged assets in the future. Flooding not only damages infrastructure but sometimes contaminates sources of drinking water.