Warren Buffett's unusual gold bet could act as a great hedge against his 'hot beta' Apple stake

Berkshire Hathaway's stake in a bullion miner, while an unusual move for the typically anti-gold Warren Buffett, is a shrewd purchase as a hedge against a frothy stock market and a possible jump in inflation, Berkshire investors and analysts said.

Also Buffett himself may not be personally behind the investment, but rather one of his two relatively new investing lieutenants, who first got him in such winners as Apple and Amazon, they said.

Either way, it's not the "Oracle of Omaha's" first foray into the metals space.

Here's a breakdown of the head-turning move: