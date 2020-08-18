Israel is not just a friend, but an 'asset' to the UAE and other Gulf states: Israeli minister

Many Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates, see Israel as an "asset" because the country stands up to Iran, an Israeli minister said Tuesday, following last week's agreement for the UAE and Israel to normalize diplomatic relations.

In a deal brokered by the U.S., the two countries would establish diplomatic ties, and Israel would pause its efforts to annex portions of the West Bank. Turkey and Palestinian officials criticized the deal, but the UAE's minister of state for foreign affairs called it a "win-win solution."

Iran is a common adversary of a number of countries in the Middle East, including Israel, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Tzachi Hanegbi, a minister in the Israeli prime minister's office, said Gulf countries recognized that Israel was one of the few powers that was challenging the "ongoing terrorist activity and terrorist policy by Iran."

"They feel fragile, they feel, in a way, neglected," he told CNBC's "Capital Connection," pointing to the "scandalous decision" by the United Nations to not extend the arms embargo on Iran. He said Tehran was "still trying to take over the Middle East through bullying the Arab states."

"They see Israel not only as a friend, they see us as an asset because we stand up to the Iranians, we fight them whenever it's possible in Syria, in Lebanon or other places. We're not ready to surrender to the whims of the Iranian regime," he added.

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

President Donald Trump last year designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization. Tehran retaliated by naming the United States a terrorism supporter and Centcom, the U.S. Central Command, a terrorist group. A Brookings Institution article earlier this year said Iran's support for numerous insurgent and rebel groups in the Middle East are an important part of the country's foreign policy.