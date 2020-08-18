SpaceX pushes reusing rockets further with record sixth landing of a single booster

Elon Musk's space company landed the booster of its Falcon 9 rocket on a floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean a few minutes after it launched the company's latest Starlink mission from Florida. The booster is the bottom portion of the rocket that houses 9 of its engines, standing about 160 feet tall on its own.

SpaceX took another step in its quest to push the boundaries of reusing rockets on Tuesday, landing one of its boosters for a record sixth time.

SpaceX's current fleet of rockets are partially reusable, with the company aiming to land the boosters and recover each half of the nosecone after launches. Together, the booster and nosecone make up about 70% of the total cost of a new rocket. The company prices its Falcon 9 rockets at upwards of $62 million per launch, although its leadership has said reusing rockets "can bring launches down to below $30 million per launch." SpaceX is also developing a fully reusable rocket called Starship that it plans to use to replace its existing fleet.

After Falcon 9's most recent significant upgrade in May 2018, Musk touted the rocket as being "capable of at least 100 flights." The company has since pared down that goal, as SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell said in March that "I don't actually think we're going to need to fly more than 10 times."

The company's competitors have remained skeptical of its claims of how much money it is saving by reusing rockets. SpaceX's competition both domestically and abroad use expendable rockets, which break up in the ocean or atmosphere after each launch. Tory Bruno, CEO of SpaceX's largest U.S. competitor United Launch Alliance, said earlier this year that his company estimates that making reusing rockets economically feasible requires "around 10 flights as a fleet average to achieve a consistent breakeven point." That assessment remains a point of contention for Musk, who blasted ULA "as a complete waste of taxpayer money" because its rockets are not reusable.