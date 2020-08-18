Selling luxury goods online is a 'marathon': Yoox Net-a-Porter's CEO on life after the pandemic

Federico Marchetti, the CEO and chairman of Yoox Net-a-Porter Group Yoox Net-a-Porter Group

When Prince Charles became unwell with the coronavirus in March, Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of luxury fashion group Yoox Net-a-Porter, put pen to paper from his home in northern Italy. "From Lake Como, I wrote a letter to him to ask how he was," he told CNBC. The two had met when the prince and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visited the company's London office in 2018, and mooted a collaboration. "He's the one telling me: 'Buy less, but buy better,'" Marchetti recalled, referring to the prince's efforts around sustainability. "The first time I met him, he was showing me the shoes that he's wearing (for) such a long time." Green issues have long been a concern for the prince (now recovered) and the coronavirus pandemic has focused both consumers' and designers' attention on the topic. "The quality, the longevity of the product, but also sustainability has been a big trend before Covid in the fashion industry … After Covid, there's been an acceleration in terms of sustainability," Marchetti said via phone. Marchetti launched Yoox from Milan in 2000 as an online retailer selling out-of-season high-end fashion, and in 2015 it completed a merger with Net-a-Porter, the British-born luxury e-commerce site founded by Natalie Massenet, focusing on in-season stock. The deal valued the combined group at 3 billion euros ($3.55 billion). In 2018, it became part of luxury conglomerate Richemont, in a deal valuing Yoox Net-a-Porter at 5.3 billion euros.

Everybody's talking about 'omnichannel' but very few in luxury do it.

Now, as the company turns 20, it has looked to Prince Charles' non-profit The Prince's Foundation to help it create a sustainable fashion collection that will see Italian students' designs created by British graduates. It's an effort to help teach skills to future generations and represents a switch — Italy (as well as China) is often where luxury goods are produced, while Britain has become known for creative design from the likes of JW Anderson. "I would call it the summary of what I've been trying to do in 20 years, and what I believe in, in terms of the 'DNA' (of the group)," Marchetti stated. The collection, named The Modern Artisan, is now slated for a November launch, delayed a few months due to the coronavirus outbreak. The collection's creators can tap into data gleaned from the buying habits of Yoox Net-a-Porter's 4 million customers, and it is partly this information on shoppers' behavior that has made the group a success, Marchetti said. "We are obviously like a tech company, digital company. I've always thought that we are 50% technology and 50% luxury." As well as selling fashion via its own e-commerce stores, it provides the tech platforms behind several fashion brands' websites, such as Valentino and Saint Laurent.

Retail revolution

Last month, Yoox Net-a-Porter signed a deal with Armani to enable customers to more easily buy from brick-and-mortar outlets as well as online, using Yoox Net-a-Porter's "next era" model. It allows shoppers to see stock availability in stores worldwide. "One of the most disappointing experiences for the customer (is) when you enter into a shop because you wanted that bag … and then the sales assistant tells you: 'I'm sorry, but it's sold out and let me call the shop in Shanghai to see if they have it.' This (new model) is the end of it," Marchetti explained. It's an initiative that first started in 2017 in a deal with Valentino. "(It is) revolutionary because everybody's talking about 'omnichannel' but very few in luxury do it."

Federico Marchetti, CEO and chairman of Yoox Net-a-Porter, and fashion designer Giorgio Armani. Yoox Net-a-Porter