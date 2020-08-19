Here are the speakers at the Democratic National Convention tonight

Former President Barack Obama and Sen. Kamala Harris to speak on Day 3 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Sen. Kamala Harris will accept the Democratic Party's vice presidential nomination, and former President Barack Obama will make the case for his own ex-running mate during the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

Joe Biden became the party's official presidential nominee on Tuesday night. Harris, a California Democrat, is expected to vouch for the ticket's readiness for office and criticize President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Obama, meanwhile, will be the third former president to advocate for Biden during the convention.

(See the highlights from the first and second nights).

Speakers will start at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday. They will address the convention virtually from around the country after the coronavirus pandemic forced the party to scrap its event in Milwaukee.

CNBC.com will livestream the event, as will the DNC's website.

C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC and PBS will show the full two hours of the convention each night. Fox News, CBS, ABC and NBC will show the 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. hour.

Other notable speakers Wednesday night include Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Biden primary election rival who has helped to shape some of his policy plans, and Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016.

Here are Wednesday's notable speakers:

Former President Barack Obama

Vice presidential nominee and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Former Secretary of State and Sen. Hillary Clinton

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.