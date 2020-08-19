Here's what Kamala Harris will say at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris holds her first organizing event in Los Angeles as she campaigns in the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination race in Los Angeles, California, May 19, 2019.

WASHINGTON – Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will use her highly anticipated speech Wednesday night to describe the vision of America that she was raised with, and to contrast it with the state of the country today under President Donald Trump.

The California senator is the daughter of two immigrants, her mother is from India and her father is from Jamaica. Wednesday is the third day of the virtual Democratic National Convention, one that is traditionally headlined by the vice presidential nominee.

As the running mate of former Vice President Joe Biden, Harris will also fulfill the traditional role of Democratic vice presidential picks on the campaign trail, and attack the Republicans on Wednesday.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC on Harris' remarks.

Below are excerpts of what Harris will say on Wednesday night and a clip of her video introduction.

"[I am] committed to the values she [my mother] taught me, to the word that teaches me to walk by faith, and not by sight, and to a vision passed on through generations of Americans—one that Joe Biden shares. A vision of our nation as a beloved community–where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love.

"A country where we may not agree on every detail, but we are united by the fundamental belief that every human being is of infinite worth, deserving of compassion, dignity and respect. A country where we look out for one another, where we rise and fall as one, where we face our challenges, and celebrate our triumphs. Together.

"Today, that country feels distant. Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods."

********

"We're at an inflection point. The constant chaos leaves us adrift. The incompetence makes us feel afraid. The callousness makes us feel alone. It's a lot. And here's the thing: We can do better and deserve so much more.

"We must elect a president who will bring something different, something better, and do the important work. A president who will bring all of us together—Black, White, Latino, Asian, Indigenous—to achieve the future we collectively want. We must elect Joe Biden."

********

"Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons. Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose."