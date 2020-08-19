Nearly 14 million people will receive interest on their tax refunds from the IRS

Some 13.9 million taxpayers will be getting a sweetener from Uncle Sam: interest paid on delayed tax refunds.

Filers who submitted their 2019 income tax return by this year's July 15 deadline and received a refund after April 15 – the original due date – are eligible for interest paid on their tax refund.

You might want to avoid making big plans for the extra cash. The payment averages out to about $18.

The average tax refund issued this year was $2,741, as of July 24, according to the IRS.

Nevertheless, the rate Uncle Sam credited beats just about every savings account. The federal government paid 5% interest annually, compounded daily, for the second quarter ending on June 30.

The interest rate for the third quarter, ending Sept. 30, is 3%.

In comparison, top high-yielding savings accounts earn about 1% in interest, according to Bankrate.com.

The interest is a sweetener for some individuals who have been waiting months for a tax refund — because they either filed paper returns or required additional verification with the IRS — and have been stymied by the agency's gradual return to operations amid the coronavirus outbreak.