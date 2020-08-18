With negotiations on next stimulus package at an impasse, here's what you can actually count on

Many retailers across the U.S. are shuttering storefronts like this Manhattan outlet in New York amid the ongoing Covid-19 downturn. Carlo Allegri | Reuters

For example, Philip Tuley, who was laid off from his job as an assistant teacher in California in March, receives a state unemployment check of only $65 a week. That means he's ineligible for the extra benefit. "They're playing with people's lives," Tuley, 63, said. "We're into the last bit of our savings. I've cut our food budget as far as I can." In some states, the minimum weekly benefit is as little as $5 or $15. Jobless Americans hoping for more reliable expanded unemployment benefits will probably have to wait for Congress to reach an agreement. But, Evermore said, "It seems like a deal is still pretty far off." One silver lining: If and when Capitol Hill decides on another round of federal unemployment benefits, those payments will likely be retroactive to when the $600 lapsed, experts say.

The executive order on eviction does not in any way create a moratorium on eviction, nor does it direct federal agencies to issue a moratorium. Emily Benfer eviction expert

"I would expect that it will be retroactive, and the state unemployment insurance agencies will have to pay people for the missed weeks," said Stephen Wandner, senior fellow at the National Academy of Social Insurance. Trump recently posted on Twitter that he directed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "to get ready to send direct payments ($3,400 for family of four) to all Americans." Yet the president's executive action didn't include another round of stimulus checks, so Americans will likely have to wait for Congress to strike a deal before they see those payments, which do have bipartisan support. Trump also said he didn't want people evicted during the pandemic and that the bill he was signing "will solve that problem largely, hopefully completely." Experts disagree. "The executive order on eviction does not in any way create a moratorium on eviction, nor does it direct federal agencies to issue a moratorium," Benfer said. "Any statement otherwise is false and should not be relied upon."

The memorandum merely directs federal agencies to "consider" measures to prevent evictions, said Peggy Bailey, vice president of housing policy at the Center on Budget Policies and Priorities. Some states still have in place a statewide ban on evictions, but the number of those are quickly dwindling. "Tenants facing eviction in states or cities without a local eviction moratorium in effect should immediately seek legal advice," Benfer said. (You can find out what protections, if any, are available to you in this database that Benfer continues to update.) Experts say another one of Trump's actions may also fail to deliver meaningful relief to Americans: His call for a temporary cut to payroll taxes. It's unclear if employers will actually give their workers' larger paychecks or just continue to withhold the levies for when and if they're eventually due to the government.