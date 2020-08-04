The $600 unemployment boost just expired. Families are already hurting

In a few weeks, Courtney Davis will give birth to her first child, a son, Bentli Jaymes. In the meantime, she's afraid that she won't have a home to bring him back to.

"My biggest concern is becoming homeless right now," Davis, 23, said.

Without an extension of a federal unemployment benefit, the single mother will have only her weekly state check from Georgia to rely on: $158. That payment isn't enough to even cover the rent on her one-bedroom apartment. She doesn't know how she's going to afford diapers or formula for her son, either.

Before the pandemic, Davis worked as a server at the Waffle House in Macon. In April, her hours dried up.

"I'm so ready to go back to work, but the pandemic isn't slowing down at all," Davis said. "And I'm concerned about working with people.

"I don't want to catch it and bring it home to my newborn," she added. "I don't know what I'm going to do.

"It's very, very scary."

Some 30 million Americans were collecting the $600 federal unemployment boost until the end of last month, when they expired. Democrats and Republicans are deeply divided over what to replace those checks with.