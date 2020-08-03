Extra unemployment is over. So are most eviction moratoriums. Here's what relief could be coming next

New Yorkers pick up free groceries at a Food Bank For New York City distribution event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on July 30.

Most of the relief measures delivered to Americans in the first stimulus package have dried up.

The weekly $600 federal unemployment checks are officially expired. Federal and state eviction moratoriums are going or gone.

Republicans and Democrats are now battling over the shape of the next stimulus package. Both sides are most divided over what to replace those $600 unemployment checks with. Some 30 million Americans were collecting those checks up until the end of last month.

Democrats want to extend the $600 weekly checks until at least the end of the year. In Republicans' proposal for the next coronavirus relief package, a $1 trillion plan called the HEALS Act, those weekly benefits would be slashed to $200 through September. After that, states would move to a system in which state and federal benefits combined would replace 70% of a workers' previous income. Experts have said this formula is too complicated to implement.

Until an agreement is reached, jobless Americans will have only their state benefits to rely on. Thanks to the CARES Act, most workers will be able to collect these payments for 39 weeks, compared to the usual 26 weeks.

Still, experts say people can't survive on their state benefits alone. The typical state check stood at around $333 a week in April, but dipped as low as $100 in Oklahoma.

Michele Evermore, senior policy analyst for the National Employment Law Project, called the state benefits "wholly insufficient."

Lawmakers in California are considering establishing their own $600 weekly benefit to unemployed residents if Congress fails to do so.