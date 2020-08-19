Verizon makes statement with new Disney deal: The pay-TV bundle is dying and isn't coming back

It's one thing for Netflix or Apple — companies that benefit from consumers shifting from cable TV to streaming — to declare an end to traditional media consumption. It's quite another when it's Verizon doing the talking.

Verizon, which owns Fios, a provider of internet, landline phone and bundled television, announced an offer this week for some of its premium wireless customers that includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, at no additional cost, without a promotional roll-off deadline. Subscribers to the plans also get Apple Music included, either for six months or indefinitely, depending on the plan.

That's quite a bit of content tied to an eligible wireless plan that starts at $45 per month. The idea of bundling content with wireless isn't new. T-Mobile unlimited data customers can already get free access to both Netflix and Quibi. The wireless carrier also has partnered with sports website The Athletic and MLB.TV to offer free one-year subscriptions. Both annual subscriptions typically cost $60 each. AT&T offers HBO Max to its top wireless customers for free after completing a deal for Time Warner two years ago.

All of this "free" add-on content has major implications for media and telecommunications companies. Most dramatically, are we seeing the formation of a new way to sell media, when wireless and cable providers will strike exclusive deals to offer baseline packages, and consumers can choose to add streaming services a la carte? And does that mean the old way — bloated cable bundles — is dead and never coming back?

The answer, says Verizon, is yes.

"The current value chain of the media business is not working. It's broken," said Frank Boulben, Verizon Consumer Group's senior vice president of marketing and products, in an interview with CNBC this week. "Content has a key role to play, but very different from what it used to be when we were more of a traditional [multichannel video programming distributor]. I don't think we will ever go back to the old bundle approach."

That's a bold statement from a telecommunications executive. It may also explain why Verizon decided not to buy a major content company when Hans Vestberg took over as the company's chief executive about two years ago. Verizon sees its role as the gatekeeper for customer acquisition. It doesn't need to own content to fulfill this job. Moreover, early evidence from its "5G Home" broadband product is damning for programmers relying on affiliate fees from traditional pay TV. More than half of all 5G Home customers are choosing to buy high-speed Internet without any video options at all, Boulben said. Verizon declined to comment on how many 5G Home subscribers it has signed up.

"We are touching more consumers than any other brand daily," Vestberg said in a CNBC interview last month. "So, of course, we can partner with Disney... we can partner with Apple on exclusives on Apple Music, and still get the same sort of our offerings for customers but with a totally different model."