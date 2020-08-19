Walmart says its second-quarter e-commerce sales surged 104% in China

Walmart's online shopping strategy is paying off in China, arguably one of the most developed e-commerce markets in the world.

The giant discount retailer reported Tuesday that net e-commerce sales in China grew 104% from a year ago in the three months ended July 31.

That's a faster pace than the 97% growth posted for net e-commerce sales in the U.S. The company's fiscal second-quarter results handily beat analyst estimates on both revenue and earnings per share.

The U.S. is still by far Walmart's largest market, with net sales of $93.3 billion in the second quarter versus $27.2 billion for the rest of the world. Walmart does not break out net sales for China, but noted that operating income did increase for the region.

The company also said its higher-end membership Sam's Club stores saw double-digit comparable sales growth in China.