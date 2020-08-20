Skip Navigation
Airlines

Delta will keep blocking some aircraft seats through early January to calm travelers nervous about virus

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • Delta is planning to continue limiting aircraft capacity through early January.
  • The planes will fly 75% full starting in October, compared with 60% full currently.
  • Delta and other airlines have been looking for ways to calm travelers nervous about flying during the pandemic.
View of the cabin of a Delta flight between Minneapolis and Baltimore on April 25, 2020.
Sebastien Duval | AFP | Getty Images

Delta Air Lines will continue to limit the number of passengers it allows on each flight through early January in an effort to win over potential customers worried about flying during the coronavirus pandemic, the carrier said Thursday.

Delta had previously said it will limit capacity to 60% of of its main cabin through the end of September. But  after that it will raise that limit to 75% of its main cabin, blocking some middle seats, and continue blocking some middle seats through "at least" through Jan. 6. It said it would reevaluate the capacity limits at the end of October.

Carriers, facing weak demand as concerns about the virus keep many travelers home, have scrambled to find ways to convince customers that flying during the pandemic is safe. Airlines have each required that passengers wear masks on board and have threatened to deny future service to travelers who don't comply.

They have also increased aircraft cleaning and put up physical barriers in some of their airport facilities.