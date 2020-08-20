Coronavirus live updates: Teachers threaten strikes in Detroit and NYC; WHO warns of resurgence in Europe

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The U.S. reported over 47,400 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the average number of new cases reported over the past seven days down to 47,487, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. That's a drop in average new cases of over 11% compared with a week ago, marking a sustained decline in new cases across the country.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: