Coronavirus live updates: Britain to ramp up mass testing; Roche and Regeneron team up on new drug

The University of Notre Dame abruptly paused in-person learning for undergraduate students for at least two weeks after more than 100 students tested positive for Covid-19 just over a week into classes. The announcement comes after the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill earlier this week reversed its decision to hold undergraduate in-person classes for the semester due to a rise in cases on its campus.
