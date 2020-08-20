Evictions are expected to skyrocket as pandemic protections come to an end

Even as the pandemic rages on, many eviction protections are coming to an end. No-Mad | iStock | Getty Images

The federal eviction moratorium in the CARES Act expired at the end of July, and since it required tenants in protected properties to get 30 days notice of their eviction, proceedings will be able to start as early as next week, said Eric Dunn, director of litigation at the National Housing Law Project. "Landlords are just waiting," he said. Leaving Americans even more vulnerable is the fact that the $600 weekly federal unemployment boost expired at the end of July and Democrats and Republicans have been unable to reach a compromise over what to replace it with. Now jobless Americans have only their state benefit to rely on, which can be as little as $5 or $15 a week. Up to 40 million Americans may lose their homes in this downturn, four times the amount seen during the Great Recession. More than 1 in 5 renters were behind on their in July. Some states will be especially hard hit: Nearly 60% of renters in West Virginia are at risk of eviction, compared to 22% in Vermont.

At the same time that federal protections against eviction come to an end, many states that paused their own proceedings have now allowed them to resume. Since July 15, eviction moratoriums have lapsed in Michigan, Maryland, Maine and Indiana. "It's going to be chaos," Dunn said. Alexis Erkert, a lawyer with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, can attest to that. Since the moratorium lapsed in her state in June, she said, "our eviction intake is three times what it was this time last year." She's currently handling around 100 cases. Ronda Farve fell behind on her rent after she was laid off from her job as a chef at a restaurant in New Orleans in March. Her landlord is trying to evict the single mother and her two children. She said she feels like she's being punished for something outside of her control.

Losing your home during this pandemic could mean losing your life. Balakrishnan Rajagopal the UN's special rapporteur on the right to housing

"If I have it, I'm going to pay it," Farve, 29, said. "This is the roof over my children's head." In some states where evictions have been allowed to continue, some counties, towns and cities have issued their own eviction bans. Yet a patchwork of protections is not effective at keeping people in their homes during a pandemic, housing advocates say. For example, even though Texas resident Jennifer Baird should have been protected by moratoriums issued by Travis County and the City of Austin, her landlord moved to evict her this month. The statewide eviction ban in Texas lapsed in May. "It's extremely scary," Baird, 37, said. Her income as a dog sitter and real estate agent has dried up, and now she's worried about living in a shelter and using public restrooms during the pandemic. "At least in my house, I can protect myself," Baird said. "If I'm out, I don't know what I'm going to have to deal with that could put my health at risk." Baird's case demonstrates why Congress needs to come up with a national solution to the impending eviction crisis in the U.S., said Keegan Warren-Clem, managing attorney at the Texas Legal Services Center.