Raging fires, a heat wave and coronavirus: California battles several crises

A Pacific Gas and Electric firefighter walks down a road as flames approach in Fairfield, California during the LNU Lightning Complex fire on August 19, 2020. Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

Major wildfires continue to spread across Northern California on Thursday as thousands more residents are forced to evacuate their homes and resource-strapped firefighters battle the blazes. California has been hit by nearly 11,000 lightning strikes that have caused more than 367 known fires across the state in recent days, 26 of which are major. The state's wildfire season is becoming much more destructive as climate change drives hotter and drier temperatures. As of Thursday morning, the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, a group of fires that have affected Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo and Solano counties, had burned over 124,000 acres and was 0% contained. The Travis Air Force Base in Solano County called for a mandatory evacuation of all "non-mission essential personnel." Four residents have been injured and a helicopter pilot has died after crashing while trying to drop water in Fresno County.

California, strapped for emergency resources, battles a slew of crises this summer: rapidly spreading fires, rolling power blackouts, a stifling heatwave and a coronavirus pandemic that is made more dangerous as smoke impacts air quality. The sweltering heat wave, which has driven temperatures in the state above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the last week, has caused the state's power grid to implement rolling blackouts. Climate change has also expanded the fire season to nearly the entire year in California because dry conditions, heat and drought exacerbate wildfires.

A view of the site of the Hennessey Fire exploded Tuesday afternoon and nearly doubled in size in a matter of minutes, on August 19, 2020 in Vacaville, California. Neal Waters | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Vehicles catch fire in front of a burning home along Peaceful Glen Road during the Hennessy fire in Solano County, California, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Philip Pacheco | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Stretched for resources, Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency earlier this week in order to provide more aid to battle the fires. "We are experiencing fires the likes of which we haven't seen in many, many years," Newsom said on Wednesday. California has had 6,754 fires so far this year, compared to about 4,000 at this time last year, the governor said. The California National Guard is helping relief efforts and firefighter groups have requested 375 fire engines from out of state to help fight the blazes. The governors of Arizona and Texas have also sent resources to California to help with the fires.