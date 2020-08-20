Skip Navigation
Wildfires rage across California threatening thousands of homes

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
Emma Newburger@emma_newburger
Riya Bhattacharjee@loislane28
Wildfires rage across Northern California amid record heat and lightning strikes
Wildfires continued to rage across California on Thursday fueled by dry heat and extreme temperatures, threatening thousands of homes and forcing evacuations. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said that California had been hit by 10,849 lightning strikes over the past 72 hours, which has helped ignite a good portion of the 367 known fires across the state.

The fires in Northern California have spread from Santa Cruz County to wine country, filling the skies above the San Francisco Bay Area with smoke. Fires are also burning in the Sierra Nevada and parts of Southern California.

"Fires are making runs in multiple directions and impacting multiple communities. A critically dry air mass is moving over the area bringing strong winds," a statement from Cal Fire said. 

As of Thursday morning, the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, a group of fires that have affected Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo and Solano counties, had burned over 124,000 acres and was 0% contained.

Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires consume a home in unincorporated Napa County

Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires consume a home in unincorporated Napa County, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Noah Berger | AP

An airplane makes a retardant drop over homes in the Spanish Flat area of Napa, California.

An airplane makes a retardant drop over homes in the Spanish Flat area of Napa, California during the Hennessey fire on August 18, 2020.
Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

Wildfire In San Francisco Bay area

A firefighter tries to put out the wildfire on August 19, 2020 in San Mateo, California.
Liu Guanguan | China News Service | Getty Images

LNU Lightning Complex Fire Burns In Napa County

Residents extinguish spot fires while protecting their property as the LNU Lightning Complex fire burns through the area on August 19, 2020 in Fairfield, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Flames surround Lake Berryessa 

Flames surround Lake Berryessa during the LNU Lightning Complex fire in Napa, California on August 19, 2020.
Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

A resident runs into a home to save a dog

A resident runs into a home to save a dog while flames are getting close as the Hennessey fire continues to rage out of control near Lake Berryessa in Napa, California on August 18, 2020.
Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

Evacuated farm animals belonging to a local farmer are moved to safety 

Some evacuated farm animals belonging to a local farmer are moved to safety from the raging wild fire in Pescadero, California, United States on August 19, 2020.
Yichuan Cao | AP

A car burns at a residence in the valley area of Vacaville, northern California

A car burns at a residence in the valley area of Vacaville, northern California during the LNU Lightning Complex fire on August 19, 2020.
Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

A Pacific Gas and Electric firefighter walks down a road as flames approach in Fairfield, California

A Pacific Gas and Electric firefighter walks down a road as flames approach in Fairfield, California during the LNU Lightning Complex fire.
Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images