Kamala Harris and Barack Obama urge dissatisfied Americans to vote on historic night

WASHINGTON – In back to back speeches Wednesday at the virtual Democratic National Convention, former President Barack Obama and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris reached out to Americans who feel left behind and alienated by the Trump administration, including victims of structural racism, immigrants and Latinos, and voters who might not bother to cast a ballot.

The speeches were part of an evening that highlighted people who've suffered from social ills that Democrats argue the Trump White House has not addressed, such as undocumented immigrants and victims of gun violence. The two hours of programming also celebrated the strides made by women in politics, capped off by the nomination of Harris, the first woman of color on major presidential ticket. It also featured remarks from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The evening was bookended by poignant words about the importance of voting, the first, early on, came from former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head a decade ago during a mass shooting, and survived.

"America needs all of us to speak out, even when you have to fight to find the words," said Giffords, who has struggled mightily to regain the power of speech. "We are at a crossroads. We can let the shooting continue or we can act. We can protect our families, our future. We can vote. We can be on the right side of history. We must elect Joe Biden. He was there for me; he'll be there for you, too. Join us in this fight. Vote, vote, vote."

Near the end of the night, Obama made a more universal appeal to voters. In between moments of searing criticism for President Donald Trump, the former president spoke about voter suppression and addressed those who feel "down on government."

"Here's the point: this president and those in power – those who benefit from keeping things the way they are – they are counting on your cynicism," he said. "They know they can't win you over with their policies. So they're hoping to make it as hard as possible for you to vote, and to convince you that your vote doesn't matter.

"That's how they win ...That's how a democracy withers, until it's no democracy at all. And we cannot let that happen. Do not let them take away your power. Do not let them take away your democracy," Obama said.

Harris spoke directly to people of color, describing how the coronavirus that is responsible for the death of 170,000 Americans this year is not "an equal opportunity offender."

"Black, Latino and Indigenous people are suffering and dying disproportionately. This is not a coincidence. It is the effect of structural racism," she said. "Of inequities in education and technology, health care and housing, job security and transportation. ... This virus has no eyes, and yet it knows exactly how we see each other—and how we treat each other.

"And let's be clear — there is no vaccine for racism. We've gotta do the work," Harris said.