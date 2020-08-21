CDC says U.S. could control coronavirus in 12 weeks if most Americans wear masks, social distance

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing in Washington, D.C., July 31, 2020.

The U.S. could get the coronavirus pandemic under control if most Americans wear masks, embrace social distancing and practice good hand hygiene for up to three months, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

"It's in our hands, within our grasp," CDC Director Robert Redfield told reporters on a conference call. "But it is going to require all of us to embrace these mitigation steps. And we're going to need to do that four, six, eight, 10, 12 weeks and then we will see this outbreak under control."

At least 90% of Americans need to wear masks, social distance and wash hands regularly, he said.

"I think we're seeing progress over the last four weeks, I hope that progress will continue, but I think none of us should turn away from the recognition that it's key each of us recognize we want to make sure Covid stops with us," he said.

