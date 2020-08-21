Coronavirus live updates: Former FDA chief warns of a 'third act' of the virus that could be 'more pervasive'

The U.S. reported more than 44,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, marking an 11% drop in the seven-day average of daily new cases compared with last week. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said Thursday that cases will continue to fall as communities continue to practice public health guidelines to bring the virus under control. Across the country, though, universities and colleges are struggling to keep the coronavirus off campus and are largely attributing outbreaks on campuses to students who aren't complying with public health requirements.