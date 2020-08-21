This map shows where states stand on the extra $300 weekly unemployment benefits

States are starting to take action around an extra $300 weekly unemployment benefit being offered by the federal government.

But, as is the case with most aspects of the nation's unemployment system, details will vary by state.

Kentucky and Montana, for example, are giving $400 instead of the prevailing $300. Some states expect weeks to go by before workers receive the assistance, while Arizona started paying it this week.

The speed with which the payments arrive will partly depend on when — or even if — states apply with the federal government to offer the "lost wages" assistance. Then, their application must be approved.

The more than 28 million people collecting unemployment benefits are likely wondering: What is my state's status?

Here's a map of where things stand.