Epic Games rallies Fortnite players against Apple with new tournament

Epic Games announced this week it's hosting a Fortnite tournament on August 23 in an effort to rally players around its battle with Apple.

During the #FreeFortnite Cup, gamers will be able to compete to win a "Free Fortnite" hat, gaming systems that still run Fortnite, and a Tart Tycoon outfit that's widely seen as a riff on Apple CEO Tim Cook.

An Apple spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.

The two companies are fighting over Apple's App Store's payment system, under which Apple takes a 30% cut of revenues from in-app purchases. Epic doesn't think that's fair.

The battle started last week when Epic Games released a new direct payment option inside the iPhone Fortnite app. It was designed to bypass the App Store's payment system. Apple responded by removing Fortnite from the App Store. Epic sued Apple hours later. It also launched a PR campaign to rally public support that included an in-game event parodying Apple's famous 1984 ad.