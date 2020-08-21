DNC strategy seemed to focus on closing divides as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris prepared to take on President Trump

The Democratic National Convention, held almost entirely virtually, aimed to create a spirit of togetherness and unity for "all Americans," as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said.

"I'll work hard for those who didn't support me, as hard for them as I did for those who didn't vote for me. That's the job of a president," Biden told the digital audience.

The party nominated Sen. Kamala Harris of California as the first woman of color on a major presidential ticket as vice president. Both she and former President Barack Obama spoke of the injustices of racism and urged Americans to express their dissatisfaction by voting.

"We've shown that, when we vote, we expand access to health care, expand access to the ballot box, and ensure that more working families can make a decent living," said Harris.

DNC leaders reached across the aisle to invite heavy-hitting Republican leaders like former Secretary of State Colin Powell and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich to speak. Both expressed their confidence in Biden.

More progressive factions of the party spoke of rallying together behind Biden, with Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren appealing to viewers.

