Apple CEO Tim Cook testifies before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on "Online Platforms and Market Power" in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on July 29, 2020.

Major news publishers have joined a growing number of companies criticizing Apple over its App Store policies, which they argue promote anti-competitive practices.

Digital Content Next (DCN), a trade body representing the likes of The New York Times, The Washington Post, News Corp and CNBC, wrote to the iPhone maker asking how its members could qualify for a special deal like one given to Amazon in 2017.

Under that arrangement, Apple offered Amazon a 15% fee on customer subscriptions for Amazon's Prime Video app via the App Store, lower than Apple's customary 30% fee for most in-app purchases.

"We would like to know what conditions our members — high quality digital content companies — would need to meet in order to qualify for the arrangement Amazon is receiving for its Amazon Prime Video app in the Apple App Store," DCN CEO Jason Kint said in a letter addressed to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

Kint referred to a line of questioning from Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga. at last month's congressional grilling of four top tech CEOs. At the House Antitrust Subcommittee, Johnson asked Cook if the agreement with Amazon was available to other app developers, to which Cook said: "It's available to anyone meeting the conditions."