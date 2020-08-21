NFL stars like Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham will offer virtual training for young athletes in new Nike program

Athletes looking to stay in shape during the coronavirus pandemic will now be able to get coaching from star football players including Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey.

Nike has teamed up with the NFL to offer a free digital training tool called 11-Online that launches Friday. The classes will stream at 11onfootball.com.

The platform was developed as a way to create a virtual training camp to athletes who are trying to stay in shape from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

All 32 NFL teams participated in the platform, which provides instruction for all 11 football positions from NFL players. Other athletes offering training include Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, George Kittle, Denzel Perryman, Taylor Rapp and Deshaun Watson.

Some of the programming includes NFL commentator Nate Burleson walking through one-on-one drills that includes a series of pushups and planks.

If you're a defensive lineman, Donald will provide you with his pass rushing secrets and ways he likes to train in the off season.

In the running back section, Barkley takes you through his footwork and ball security drills to help you be a better ball carrier.

In addition to positional training, the hub also provides mental workouts led by psychologist Michael Gervais of the Seattle Seahawks.

The NFL and Nike announced the 11-on initiative in 2019, and Friday's announcement is the first time it will be available digitally and to everyone.

The program was designed to support high school football and teach student athletes transferable life skills.