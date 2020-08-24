History says the surprising S&P 500 stocks that led market to record, and the Dow, have room to run

The market is hyper-focused on the group of big tech stocks that now dominate the S&P 500, especially as Apple recently eclipsed the $2 trillion valuation mark and these technology companies come to represent as much as 20% of the index. But it was not the tech sector which posted the biggest returns as the market was running towards its new all-time record level notched last week. In fact, it was a sector that speaks more to the 20th century than the 21st century which had a double-digit percentage gain in the one-month trading window leading into last week's record: industrials. The S&P 500 Industrials led all sectors higher in the month of trading ended August 14, gaining well over 10%, and doubling the gain in the broad S&P 500 Index. According to recent market history, the rally could continue, benefitting not just the old-school, blue-chip stocks in the industrials sector, but the broader market and Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Over the past decade, after a big run in the S&P 500 industrials sector, the gains tend to continue for a month. Kensho

Since 2010, the Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF, also known by its ticker symbol XLI, has gained 10% or more in a one-month period on 10 other occasions. Following those gains, the trend tends to continue, with the XLI adding another 2.25% in the two weeks that follow, and trading positively 90% of the time. In the one-month period after the big gains for XLI, similar performance continues, with industrial stocks up 2.32%. Among the components that led the sector higher: United Parcel Service soared over 40%; FedEx gained over 30%; and Cummins tacked on more than 20%. The Dow is also a consistent winner in these periods, also a positive trade 90% of the time in the two-weeks that follow, adding an average of 1.6%, and higher by 1.82%, on average, one month later. Among the catalysts for industrials big move: investors rotating out of tech growth stocks and more attractive valuations in the industrials sector, according to Michael Bapis, managing director of Vios Advisors at Rockefeller Capital Management. "You're going to start to see a rotation from the growth names, the high-flying growth names, into some more value, safe haven names," Bapis recently told CNBC's "Trading Nation."

In this April 25, 2011 photo, United Parcel Service (UPS) driver Albert Palafox finishes his deliveries in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo) Paul Sakuma