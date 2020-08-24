Use these strategies to get that raise, even during the pandemic

Tinpixels | E+ | Getty Images

A particular challenge for women

Asking for a raise at any time can be downright awkward, particularly for women, says Beth Derrick, 36, who blogs about personal finance, because they're afraid of being perceived as too aggressive, too assertive or too entitled. "It's a really tricky and uncomfortable thing to navigate," said Derrick, who lives in Flower Mound, Texas. "But it's just money," she said. "It's not personal." There's an especially good reason women — or any employee, for that matter — should ditch their anxiety and ask for that raise: They could be forfeiting hundreds of thousands of dollars over a lifetime with a lower salary, says Jessica Byrne, a 27-year-old software engineer based near Santa Barbara, California. She also blogs about personal finance.

It turns out most women prefer leaving a job in order to get a higher salary than asking for a raise. Sixty percent say they have never negotiated a raise, found a report by staffing firm Randstad USA. Not negotiating can mean losing as much as $1.5 million in lost income over a career, according to research by Linda Babcock, an economics professor and co-author of "Women Don't Ask: Negotiation and the Gender Divide." In a study of 78 masters degree students, Babcock found that just 12.5% of women negotiated for their starting salary, versus 52% of men. Here's how any employee, gender aside, can build their case for a raise.

1. The numbers

Reach out to area recruiters for info on comparable local salaries for your role, says Erika Kullberg, an American lawyer based in Tokyo. Ask your employer for a precise number, not a rounded figure or range. "It gives the impression that you understand the true value," Kullberg said. "Ask for slightly more than you actually want, so that there's room to negotiate down if necessary," she added.

Part of the reason people don't get raises is there's a lot of work to do. Melanie Feldman co-founder of online course Get Hired

Check salary calculators on Glassdoor, Payscale and LinkedIn. All factor in title and location. Have three numbers ready, Byrne says. First, the number you'd ideally like. Then, a middle figure that is still an acceptable raise. Last is your "walk" number, the offer that means you should consider job-hunting.

2. Measure this

Stick to the facts and check your emotions, says Feldman, who admits she used to hate negotiating. "Make it research-driven, and have your numbers and facts ready when you go in," she said. Compile your data by keeping a running list of your accomplishments, Feldman says. Asking for a raise is a case you build over time. Part of your proof is a show-and-tell. "A statement such as, 'I have increased "x" by "x%" is more powerful than 'I have helped the company,'" Kullberg said. It's also helpful to compile external validations from coworkers, clients or anyone outside the firm who values your work, Byrne says.

3. Make it easy

Most people don't know much about raises from the other side of the desk. When Feldman worked in a supervisory role at a startup, she soon realized that a simple request for more money was a time-consuming project. "Part of the reason people don't get raises is there's a lot of work to do," she said. As much as possible, understand what your manager must do: fill out forms, make a presentation, go through various levels of management. "If your boss has to present your top accomplishments in a certain format, I like to ask how the process works," Feldman says. Then, do as much of that heavy lifting as you can. Feldman recommends saying something like, "I'm asking for a raise, and here's why, and here's the hard copy." Then, say: "'I'm going to email you this information so it's not just sitting on your desk,'" she added. "Hint that you understand they have to go through steps to make this happen."

4. Do a dry run

Practice the conversation with your friends, Bryne says, and consider a video recording. Watching her own performance, Byrne realized her tendency to look off to one side when she's nervous, making her look unsure. Try negotiating on other issues, Kullberg suggests. "It can be as simple as calling your credit card company to try to get a lower interest rate on your credit card, negotiating down a medical bill or negotiating the price of an item down at a store," she said.

5. Anticipate the negative

Be prepared for a range of responses. Commonly, your manager might tell you they don't have a final say on compensation, or that the budget is tight. You'll ask for a 20% increase but they'll claim they can only give you 5%. "Don't just accept the first thing they say," Byrne said. Ask questions about how they came to their decision. "Talk to a mentor outside the company, who can give you a better idea of how to respond and [help you consider] if it's time to move on," she said.

6. More than money