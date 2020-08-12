Pandemic shines light on how skimpy many emergency funds are

An emergency can be practically anything.

Conventional examples usually include an unexpected car expense or pet bill — not a global pandemic and months of job loss.

"The pandemic exposed the widening gap between the financially secure and insecure," said Dawn Goldbacher, vice president of business development at Prudential.

The CARES Act has delivered stimulus checks and other forms of federal financial assistance to struggling households. Now there's bipartisan support for a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks but Republicans and Democrats are still wrangling over the details.

While Americans wait for that next check, they're running through emergency savings.

More than half of people said they're earning much less than before the pandemic started, according to a survey from FlexJobs and Prudential. The two firms asked more than 1,100 U.S.-based respondents in June about their household finances and financial security.

Respondents were asked to compare their financial stability with their pre-Covid-19 lives. Almost half (44%) said they are struggling now, compared with 24% who were having a tough time before the crisis began.