Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds press conference on the coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to hold a briefing Monday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak as the state moves forward with reopening efforts.

Earlier this month, Cuomo announced that gyms across the state would be allowed to reopen as soon as Monday, Aug. 24, with some coronavirus safety precautions. Also on Monday, museums, aquariums and other cultural centers in New York City are allowed to reopen with modifications. Bowling alleys were allowed to reopen earlier this month.

As the state moves forward with reopening parts of the economy, Cuomo has repeatedly said that epidemiologists and other health officials are closely monitoring the data for signs of a resurgence of the virus. But the number of new cases reported each day and the percent of tests coming back positive have remained low so far even as more businesses reopened.

The situation could become more complicated in the coming months as colder weather sets in, driving people and businesses indoors. The virus appears to spread more easily in crowded, poorly ventilated, in-door environments, various studies have shown. Cuomo warned last week that restaurants in New York City might be forced to close again as the weather turns, especially if local officials are unable to enforce compliance.

