Zoom's video chat is experiencing outages

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan speaks before the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony in New York on April 18, 2019.

Zoom reported "partial outages" for its video service just before 9 a.m. ET on Monday.

"We have identified the issue causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars, and we are working on a fix for this issue," Zoom said on its website.

The videoconferencing company has become instrumental during the Covid-19 pandemic. In an effort to replicate in-person meetings or lessons, businesses and schools have shifted toward using software that allows participants to meet virtually.

Zoom does not disclose user numbers, but analysts from Bernstein estimated in June that its mobile app had 173 million monthly active users as of May 27, up from 14 million on March 4, per data from analytics firm Apptopia.

The company's stock is up more than 325% year to date.

