U.S. critics are struggling to see and review 'The New Mutants,' 'Tenet'

"New Mutants" will finally arrive in theaters this Friday after nearly three years of bouncing around the theatrical calendar. However, if you are looking to get a sense of how critics felt about the film before buying tickets for the weekend, you'll find the Rotten Tomatoes' review pages surprisingly bare.

That's because Disney isn't making the film available to press via an advanced screening or through a digital link.

"In other words, the only way critics will be able to see 'The New Mutants' is if they buy a ticket and go to a theater, just like everyone else," A.A. Dowd, a film editor from The A.V. Club, wrote in an article Tuesday. "In normal times, that's exactly what we'd do: Studios will sometimes decline to screen a movie in advance of its public premiere — often, it must be said, when they're afraid that reviews will be negative enough to hurt attendance."

A New York-based critic, who wished to remain anonymous, said that Disney has established a platform that allows reviewers to screen upcoming Disney+ content.

"So, they could send screeners," the critic said. "They are choosing not to."

It's unclear why the studio has decided not to permit critics to view the film ahead of its release on Aug. 28, but it's not the only one that's been elusive to film critics in recent weeks.

Warner Bros.' "Tenet" has yet to be screened for American critics, several U.S.-based film reviewers told CNBC. Instead, the film was made available in London and Berlin, the New York-based critic told CNBC. "Tenet" currently holds an 83% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 59 reviews.

"Bill and Ted Face the Music" will be shown to critics digitally, however, the Orion Pictures film must be watched at a scheduled time or it cannot be accessed for review.

There are a number of reasons in pre-Covid times that a studio might withhold a film from critical review. In some cases, studios believe the film isn't very good and don't want audiences to be deterred from seeing it opening weekend. In other cases, studios don't want critics to spoil major plot points before moviegoers have a chance to experience them.

Digital versions of films are sometimes given to critics, but a similar fear of spoilers or of a copy of the film accidentally or intentionally winding up on a pirated video site exist.