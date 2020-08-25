Watch live: Day 2 of the Republican National Convention

[The stream is slated to start at 8:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

First lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are set to deliver their arguments for President Donald Trump's reelection on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

Pompeo's appearance has come under scrutiny and Democrats have questioned whether the State Department chief can lawfully participate in the partisan political event. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, chair of the Oversight and Investigations panel on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, launched an investigation into the matter earlier Tuesday.

Two of the president's children, Eric and Tiffany, will also deliver remarks Tuesday night.

The four-day GOP convention follows last week's Democratic National Convention, where former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepted his party's nomination.

The RNC kicked off Monday, with speakers including Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. heaping mountains of praise on the president while ratcheting up fears about the fate of the U.S. under a Biden administration.

The coronavirus pandemic, which led both parties to completely revamp their conventions, was a central issue for the first crop of speakers. But the Republicans also spent significant chunks of time focusing on violence in America's cities, as well as on hot-button conservative social issues such as "cancel culture."

The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from Covid-19 than any other country in the world: More than 5.75 million cases and at least 177,773 deaths from the virus have been reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.