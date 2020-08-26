Prospect of a second stimulus check have you dreaming of a vacation? Not so fast, say financial advisors

Almost half of all Americans would consider booking a vacation if they got a second stimulus check, a survey has found. Financial advisors, however, say that's probably not the best way to spend the money — unless you've already crossed all your "t's" and dotted every "i" when it comes to your finances.

To that point, 49% of Americans surveyed said they'd be more likely to book either their first or second vacation this year if they receive another stimulus check from the federal government, according to financial services firm IPX 1031. That compares to 20% who are already planning a trip and 27% who've already vacationed since the pandemic began. (The company, which focuses on 1031 tax-deferred exchanges, surveyed 2,207 Americans ages 18 to 79 in early July.)

The federal government sent out stimulus payments of up to $1,200 per adult and $500 per dependent child under age 17 earlier this year, based on income levels, to help Americans impacted by the pandemic and ensuing economic downturn. Negotiations between Democrats and Republicans in Congress on a second round of such payments as part of a broader relief package are currently deadlocked, although it's said both parties support more checks in principle.

Certified financial planner Doug Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York, said he found the survey findings "interesting," considering that stimulus was designed "to make sure people can pay their bills."

"If my clients were receiving a stimulus check, I would recommend that they keep it in cash if they need to shore up liquidity and feel good about a very uncertain future," he said.

Charleston, South Carolina-based CFP Tim Maurer, director of advisor development at Buckingham Wealth Partners, said he recommends the following three money moves to clients in this "time of heightened uncertainty":

Delaying major purchases; Hoarding cash; and Expanding lines of credit.

"Those are three solid recommendations, if it is safety that you seek in these uncertain times ... and not included in them is going on vacation," he added.