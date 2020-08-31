Due to pandemic, more than 13 million college students are worried about their financial future: study

With millions of Americans unemployed, rising college seniors face the worst job market in modern history while racking up more student debt than ever before.

Two-thirds of college students — roughly 13.3 million undergraduates — said the coronavirus crisis has changed how they feel about their financial future, according to WalletHub's recent 2020 College Student Financial survey.

"Students aren't getting the same bang for their — or their parents' — buck on tuition right now, and nearly 7 in 10 students believe the pandemic will make it harder for them to get a job," said Jill Gonzalez, an analyst at the personal finance site.

Even before the pandemic, young adults were increasingly dependent on their parents. About 6 in 10 parents with children between the ages of 18 and 29 said they have given their kids at least some financial help in the past year — primarily for recurring expenses such as tuition, rent, groceries or bills, according to the Pew Research Center.

WalletHub's survey of 300 college students in early August found that more than 2 in 5 — roughly 6.4 million — said they now get help from their parents with their credit card tab.

In 1980, about a third of young adults were financially independent by age 22 or even younger, according to a Pew analysis of Census Bureau data. By 2018, that number dropped to just a quarter.

The difference can be attributed, in part, to overwhelming student debt, which has become one of the major obstacles to financial independence for this generation.