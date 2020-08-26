PayPal, consumer groups battle over company's credit line for school costs

PayPal is fighting back after several consumer advocacy groups cited the payment provider for what they called "predatory financial practices."

In a joint letter to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the consumer groups, including the Student Borrower Protection Center, Americans for Financial Reform, Student Debt Crisis and Allied Progress, said "PayPal Credit is currently providing its products as high-cost education financing options that can leave borrowers in significant distress."

PayPal Credit is the consumer lending arm of PayPal, and is offered by Synchrony Bank. It is essentially an unsecured line of credit, which generally comes with a higher interest rate than regular credit cards but allows access to up to $20,000, depending on your creditworthiness. Currently, PayPal Credit has an annual percentage rate of about 24%.

Students relying on financial products like this to pay for classes or other education expenses are charged rates that far exceed the most expensive federal student loans, the letter said.

"It is more expensive than most credit cards and private student loans," said Mark Kantrowitz, publisher of SavingForCollege.com. "Frankly, it is a predatory financial product."

In fact, the interest rates on federal student loans are at a record low, with undergraduate Stafford loans down to 2.75%. The rates on private student loans vary but can be as low as 3.5% — they are typically higher than federal student loans and charge higher fees. Credit card rates stand near 16%, on average.

The letter included a list of more than 150 mostly unaccredited colleges and certificate programs that advertise PayPal Credit as a financing option for students. Many of these for-profit programs do not have access to federal student loans or private student loans, according to the consumer groups.

"We take the claims outlined in this letter very seriously," PayPal spokesman Joseph Gallo said in an email.

"PayPal does not market PayPal Credit directly to for-profit educational institutions or other associated entities and the company has no direct relationship with entities in question regarding PayPal Credit," he said.