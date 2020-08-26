Here's the speaker lineup for the third night of the Republican National Convention

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (R) and his wife Karen Pence are introduced at the the AIPAC 2017 Convention on March 26, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Vice President Mike Pence is set to deliver the headline speech on the third night of the Republican National Convention as he and President Donald Trump fight for reelection.

Pence's wife, Karen, will also speak, as will Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Other speakers include senior White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, who on Sunday said she would leave that role at the end of the month, and former NFL safety Jack Brewer, who was charged with insider trading by the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier in August.

The event starts at 8:30 p.m. ET. CNBC.com will livestream the convention.

C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC and PBS will show the full 2½ hours of the convention each night, according to The New York Times. Fox News, CBS, ABC and NBC will show the 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. hour.

The four-day Republican convention, which is being held for the most part virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, has already featured remarks from first lady Melania Trump, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Trump's son, Donald Jr.

Many of the events have been held or taped at the White House and other federal properties even as critics complain that the president is using the power of his office for political gain.

Trump himself, who will formally accept the Republican nomination on Thursday, has made multiple appearances throughout the convention.

Here's who is scheduled to speak tonight: