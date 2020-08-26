Watch live: Night 3 of the Republican National Convention

[The stream is slated to start at 8:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Vice President Mike Pence will lay out his case for four more years of himself and President Donald Trump on the third night of the Republican National Convention.

The lineup of speakers Wednesday night will also include second lady Karen Pence, Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Many of the events throughout the four-day convention are being held or taped at the White House and other federal properties even as critics complain that the president is using the power of his office for political gain.

First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday spoke before a crowd in the White House Rose Garden, despite the risk of spreading the coronavirus and despite the fact that the People's House traditionally is not used as a prop to boost a presidential campaign during a political convention.

A speech from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, given on Night 2 of the event, has come under investigation from Democrats who question whether the top U.S. diplomat can lawfully participate in the convention. Pompeo taped the speech from Jerusalem while on official travel, though the State Department said that his address to the convention was given in his personal capacity.

President Trump plans to speak on the final night of the convention from the White House lawn.

Much of the Republican convention has been held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 5.7 million Covid-19 cases and at least 178,500 deaths have been reported in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

