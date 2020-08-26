Salesforce cuts about 1,000 jobs even as stock has record one-day surge

Marc Benioff, founder, chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce, speaks at an Economic Club of Washington luncheon in Washington, DC, on October 18, 2019.

Salesforce is cutting about 1,000 jobs, or close to 2% of its workforce, after a blowout earnings report pushed the stock up 26% to a record valuation on Wednesday.

"We're reallocating resources to position the company for continued growth," a spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CNBC. "This includes continuing to hire and redirecting some employees to fuel our strategic areas, and eliminating some positions that no longer map to our business priorities."

Employees affected by the cuts are being given 60 days to find a new job within the company, the spokesperson said, and will have access to internal resources to help them in their search. Thus, the number who ultimately end up leaving the company could be far less than 1,000.

For those who don't land new positions, Salesforce will offer severance and pay benefits for six months.

"We are helping them find the next step in their careers, whether within our company or a new opportunity," the spokesperson said. The cuts were reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

Salesforce shares jumped more than 26% on Wednesday -- the stock's best day ever, surpassing a 19% gain in November 2008. The stock was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday, a change that will go into effect next week. It's up 68% this year.

The news comes the day after Salesforce reported a quarterly profit of $2.63 billion on revenues of $5.15 billion, with revenue growth of 29% from the previous year. The company said it now expects total revenues of $20.7 billion to $20.8 billion in its current fiscal year, which ends next Jan. 31.