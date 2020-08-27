Kamala Harris blasts Trump on coronavirus response: 'All we needed was a competent president'

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination during an acceptance speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, August 19, 2020.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris blasted President Donald Trump on Thursday for failing to protect Americans from the coronavirus pandemic.

She charged that he "caved" when he needed "to be tough" with the Chinese government over its refusal to share information about the virus months ago.

"Donald Trump stood idly by and, folks, it was a deadly decision," Harris said in a blistering speech in advance of Trump's own address to the Republican National Convention on Thursday evening.

"All we needed was a competent president. One who was willing to listen, willing to lead, take responsibility, have a plan, do their job," the California senator said.

But "Donald Trump has failed at the most basic and important job of a president of the United States," Harris said. "It's his obligation to protect us. Yet, he has failed miserably."

There have been nearly 5.9 million officially reported cases of Covid-19 in the United States as of Thursday, with at least 180,380 Americans dead of the virus.

The U.S. has accounted for more than 25% percent of all coronavirus cases worldwide, and more than 20% of deaths from the virus.

A spokesman for Trump's presidential campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harris, who previously served as California's attorney general and as district attorney of San Francisco, said that, "Trump showed that we in the legal profession would call a reckless disregard for the well-being of the American people."

"A reckless disregard for the danger a pandemic would pose to American lives," she said.

"For the devastation it would do to our economy, to the damage it would do to communities of color who have been subjected to structural racism for generations. For the chaos that would upend our daily lives, make it impossible for many of our children to go to school, make it impossible to live normally and with a sense of certainty."

Harris said that, "Trump's incompetence is nothing new ... but in January of this year it became deadly."

She said that that month, when the risk to the United States and the rest of the world from the virus that first broke out around Wuhan, China, became more obvious, "Trump dismissed the threat."

In contrast, Harris said former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, "sounded the alarm" about Covid-19.

Harris said that in what would soon become a pattern that persists until now, Trump was "telling us not to worry, that the virus will, quote, 'disappear,' a, quote, 'miracle is coming.'"

She accused Trump of failing to have a plan to address the outbreak in the United States at the same time Biden was calling for a national strategy.

"Here's what you have to understand about the nature of a pandemic, it's relentless," Harris said.

"You can't stop it with a tweet. You can't create a distraction and hope it will go away. It doesn't go away. By its nature, a pandemic is unforgiving. If you get it wrong at the beginning, the consequences are catastrophic. It's very hard to catch up. You don't get a second chance at getting it right."

"Well, President Trump, he got it wrong from the beginning and then he got it wrong again and again," Harris said. "The consequences have been catastrophic."

Harris said that Trump was unable and unwilling to deal with the looming pandemic because "he was fixated on the stock market over fixing the problem."

She said that Trump was convinced that if he underscored the true threat of the virus to the public "it would hurt the market and hurt his chances of being re-elected."

"That mattered to him more than saving American lives," she said.